Aviation unions in the country have suspended the planned industrial action slated for this Tuesday, February 8, 2022, after the Federal Government agreed to implement the minimum wage/consequential adjustment and approve the reviewed Conditions of Service (CoS).

At the end of the meeting where the agreement was reached, it was concluded that by March 31, the Ministry of Aviation must ensure the approval, release and implementation of the reviewed CoS for all the workers in the agencies under the aviation ministry.

Consequently, after the agreement was signed, the seven-day ultimatum issued for a planned industrial action was suspended.

LEADERSHIP reports that the unions had on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 recalled issuing ultimatum to the Federal Ministry of Aviation and its six aviation agencies over failure to release negotiated CoS since 2013 and the non-implementation of minimum wage/consequential adjustment since 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

They lamented that the ultimatum expired January 31, 2022 without the demands being met. They thereafter gave government seven more days to resolve the issue or face an industrial action beginning from Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

However, a meeting to resolve the issues held at the instance of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment between the leadership of all the associations and unions in the aviation industry and the Ministry of Aviation at the conference room of the Minster of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, in the early hours of Tuesday, February 8 in Abuja.

The union leaders who were present at the meeting and signed the agreement were the President, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Abednego Galadima, National president of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Illitrus Danjuma, National president of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Ben Nnabue, National president of the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Kabir Gusau and the National president of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service and Technical Employees (AUPCTRE), Benjamin Anthony.

Government officials in attendance were the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, permanent secretaries of the Ministries of Labour and Aviation, the chairman of the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), representatives of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMeT), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations (TUSIR), Budget Office of the Federation and the Head of Civil Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the issue of non-implementation of the minimum wage/consequential adjustment, the NSIWC was requested to issue a Service Wide Circular informing all organisations in the public and private sectors that they are bound to implement the wage and adjustment and the Ministry of Aviation is to circulate same to all agencies under its supervision, requesting them to implement it without further delay and also clarify that the payment became effective from April 18, 2019 when the minimum wage was signed into law.

The meeting agreed that those that have exited the system during the period to date would also be paid their arrears.