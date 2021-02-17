Bandits at the early hours of Wednesday invaded Government Secondary School Kalgara, Niger state abducting two Teachers and unknown number of students.

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that the bandits invaded the school between 5AM and 6AM dressed in the school uninform pretending to be students

It was learnt that they invaded Barde hostel of the school housing more than 50 students and went away with all the students in the hostell

More Details Later…