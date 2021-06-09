Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has dissolved his cabinet.

Besides the Commissioners relieved of their appointments, the dissolution affects the secretary to the state government (SSG), chief of staff to the governor and some special advisers.

The governor in a statement made available to journalists through his special adviser on media, Muktar Gidado, said the decision is with immediate effect.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State Sen. Bala A. Mohammed CON (Kauran Bauchi) has approved with immediate effect the dissolution of members of the State Executive Council and other political appointees that include, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) Government House and some Special Advisers,” he said.

The statement, however, noted that only Special Adviser on Security; Special Adviser on National and State Assembly Liaison; Special Adviser on Social Investment and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity retain their positions.

“All Commissioners are to handover the affairs of their Ministries to their respective Permanent Secretaries, while the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) Government House and other affected Special Advisers are to handover to the most senior Permanent Secretary in the Government House who is equally directed to take inventory of government property,” he stated.

Gidado added that Governor Mohammed thanked the “affected political appointees for their meritorious service to the State and wished them the very best in their future endeavours.”