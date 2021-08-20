President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede, and the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, for another tenure of five years.

The reappointment is upon the recommendation of the minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

“The two appointments are for a tenure of five (5) years each, with effect from 1st August, 2021,” according to a statement by the director, press and public affairs of the ministry, Ben Bem Goong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also reappointed is Dr. Hamid Bobboyi as Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for a second and final tenure of four years with effect from August 1, 2021.

Recall that President Buhari had earlier approved the reappointment of Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four (4) years to sustain the efforts at sensitising Nigerians on the critical role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and business subjects in the new knowledge-driven economy.

Approval was also granted for the appointment of Prof. Promise Mebine as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre for an initial tenure of five years with effect from August 17, 2021.