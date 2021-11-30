A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court presided over by Justice Hamza Muazu, has sacked the executive committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State loyal to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Delivering the ruling on Tuesday, the judge granted the reliefs sought by the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau faction of the party, seeking a declaration that the Ganduje faction under the chairmanship of Abdullahi Abbas, did not conduct party’s ward and local government congresses.

The court affirmed the legitimacy of the Shekarau faction of the exco led by Ahmadu Haruna Zago.

Details Later…