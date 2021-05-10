By Ejike Ejike, Abuja |

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has reintroduced a nationwide curfew from 12am to 4am starting from Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

This was revealed by the coordinator of the PSC, Dr Mukhtar Muhammad as part of the 4th phase of the eased opening of the society after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Speaking at the PSC briefing on COVID-19 on Monday, Dr Muhammad explained that “For land and rail transport, there are no limitations anymore on inter and intrastate travel but service providers must abide by status stipulations from the Federal Ministry of Transport and ensure that PPEs are used and where applicable physical distancing is observed.

“The night curfew is now from 12am to 4am. Except for essential service providers and international passengers, who just arrived the country or traveling out of the country.”

He further stated that in terms of working arrangements for the private sector, “we will allow the private sector to determine the optimal working capacity within their offices while ensuring enough physical distancing and preserving the health care of workers in their employ.

“For the public sector, we are maintaining the restriction and encouraging the work-at-home policy for staff below the level of grade level 12. Those at grade level 12 and above will be allowed to come to work.

“For the hospitality and entertainment industry, hotels will continue to remain open but observing all non-pharmaceutical interventions.”

Amusement parks, gyms and cinemas can open but at half capacity. Event centers that provide outdoor spaces can open but not indoor event centers. Eateries and restaurants can only open for outdoor services and we will make sure this is complied with. Bars and nightclubs to remain closed until further notice.

“Each of authority within the state can provide additional guidelines for minimizing risk in the state as it relates to these facilities and industries.

“For gathering including wedding, parties meetings; we are expanding the limit to 50 people preferably Outdoors not in enclosed spaces and attendees must wear face masks and they must ensure proper sanitization of their hands and maintaining physical distance,” he stated.