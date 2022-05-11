The Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, has resigned his position following President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that all cabinet members vying for elective offices in the 2023 elections, tender their resignations on or before May 16, 2022.

The President’s directive was made known on Wednesday, at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

Buhari, however, singled out the minister for braving the odds to quit. Nwajiuba is the first Minister to publicly announce his resignation.

Nwajiuba had picked the expression of interest and nomination forms from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to contest for the presidency in the 2023 general election.

In an apparent move to avoid litigations that might joepardise the chances of APC candidates in the forthcoming elections, Buhari had directed that all members of the FEC running for elective offices should submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday the May 16, 2022.