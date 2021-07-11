The immediate past deputy governor of Kaduna State, Arc. Bala Bantex, has died.

Multiple sources told LEADERSHIP on Sunday that Bantex died in an Abuja hospital on Sunday. He was aged 64.

Bantex was deputy governor to Governor Nasir El-Rufai between 2015 and 2019 when he resigned to contest for Kaduna South Senate seat in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was defeated by the incumbent, Senator Danjuma La’ah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

