The immediate past President and Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, has emerged candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

Advertisements





Ozigbo polled a total of 62 votes to defeat his closest rival and proprietor of United Nigerian Airline, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, who scored 58 votes and Senator Uche Ekwunife, who polled 44 votes.

A total of 14 out of the 16 aspirants cleared by the PDP to contest the party’s governorship ticket participated in the primary election, which produced Ozigbo as the PDP flagbearer.

The exercise took place at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, the Anambra state capital.

The election, which was witnessed by a team of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was conducted by a five-man electoral panel headed by the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, and Edo State deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu as secretary.

Shaibu, who announced the result of the primary election, declared Ozigbo winner of the election and candidate of the party in the governorship election.

Other aspirants who were present at the venue of the primaries included Dr. Winston Udeh, who scored 12 votes; Hon. Chris Azubuogu, 10 votes; Dr. Godwin Maduka, five votes; while Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, Mrs Genevieve Ekwechi, Walter Uba Okeke, and Chief Ifedi Okwenna scored two, three, two and one vote respectively.

Others were Hon. Jonny Maduaforkwa and Hon. Chuma Nzeribe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Dr. Tony Nwoye and Chief Emeka Etiaba (SAN) had before the commencement of the primary election announced their voluntary withdrawal from the race.

Shaibu, who announced the withdrawal of Nwoye and Etiaba at a press conference shortly after a meeting with all the contestants, however, stated that those who withdrew pledged to work hard to ensure the victory of the PDP at the governorship election.

Meanwhile, Ozigbo in his acceptance speech called on other aspirants to join forces to ensure the victory of the party in the forthcoming election.