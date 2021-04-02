BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

The Federal Government has extended the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) integration exercise by one month, with a new deadline of May 6, 2021.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), made the disclosure during a meeting of the Ministerial Taskforce on NIN-SIM linkage, which held on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

In a statement jointly signed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) director of public affairs, Dr. Ike Adinde and head of corporate communications, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Kayode Adegoke, sent out on Friday, Pantami stated that the extension of deadline was to give Nigerians and legal residents more time to integrate their NIN with the SIM.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the EVC/CEO of the NCC, DG/CEO of NIMC, DG/CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), representative of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigrations Service (NIS), and the chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).

Others included the NCC executive commissioners, Technical Services and Stakeholder Management, MD/CEOs of MTN, Airtel, EMTS 9Mobile, NTEL, Spectranet and SMILE, as well as the COO of Glo.

LEADERSHIP reports that the request for the extension was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and he had subsequently endorsed it.

Meanwhile, based on the updates of the NIN registration process, over 51 million people have been assigned NINs.

The current number of monthly enrollment has increased significantly to about 2.6 million registrations. There has also been a remarkable increase in the number of enrolment centres across the country with about 3,800 centres available for enrollment as there are also many more new centres in the offing.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, addressed the meeting and stated that the NIN-SIM linkage would support the Federal Government in checkmating the activities of fraudsters and cybercriminals.

For his part, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy noted the importance of obtaining feedback from all stakeholders in order to ensure that the NIN-SIM linkage process is one that cannot easily be compromised.

“Dr Pantami wishes to thank Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise. He reiterated government’s commitment to continually taking decisions aimed at easing the pains of the citizens with regard to issues related to NIN and SIM registration,” the statement added.