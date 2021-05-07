ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

A former Minister of Women Affairs during the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan, is dead.

Popularly called ‘Mama Taraba’, Jummai Alhassan was a member of the 7th Senate having been elected on the platform of the PDP. She later dumped the party for APC and was the governorship candidate of the party in the 2015 elections in Taraba State.

She died in a Cairo hospital, Egypt.

Details Later…