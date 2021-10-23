About a thousand prisoners have reportedly escaped from the Abolongo prison in Oyo town after some gunmen attacked the correctional centre and freed all inmates.

A source told LEADERSHIP that the gunmen arrived in their numbers around 10:00pm on Friday night and started shooting sporadically, before releasing the inmates who fled to their various destinations.

He added two soldiers and two Amotekun corps died in the gun duel with the attackers, who later detonated a dynamite to break the prison wall to gain access.

However, the source added that security has been beefed up in Oyo and environs on Saturday morning, a development leading to the re-arrest of some of the inmates who fled.

As at the time of this report, the Oyo State Police Command was yet to release an official statement to ascertain the actual number of the escapees from the correctional facility.

