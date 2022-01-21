The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Federal Otokito Oparminola, has been abducted by gunmen.

He was kidnapped from his home in the Otuokpoti community of Ogbia local government area of the state at about 11pm on Thursday night.

Police sources claimed the abducted Commissioner recognised one of his abductors said to be from the same community with him.

While some claimed the abduction was not unconnected with the attempt to expose those involved in alleged illegal bunkering and cooking of crude oil in the community, others claimed it is was a clear case of kidnap for ransom.

Details Later…

