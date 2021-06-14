Engr Shehu Ibrahim Gusau, has been reelected for a second term as President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

The Incumbent Gusau was returned for another 4 years term after he defeated Uche Muoma with 20 to 2 votes at the 2021 AFN Electoral Congress, held at the Jambali Hotel, Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Also, Sunday Adeleye was elected First Vice-president of the AFN with 15 votes, as Patrick Estate got 3 votes, while Solomon Abari got 4 votes.

Veteran journalist Nneka Ikem Anibeze polled 13 out of 22 votes to be elected as the Second Vice-president of the federations as Janet Wlison recorded 1 vote while Esther Hindi Mallim got 8 votes.

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung; South Sudan Athletics Federation President, Mr Samir Khamis Lako, and former House of Representatives member, Honourable Ismail Hussein, monitored the elections.

Details later…