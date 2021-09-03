The local government elections scheduled to hold in the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State on Saturday, September 4, 2021 will not hold in four of the LGAs over security threat.

The local government areas exempted from the exercise are Chikun, Kajuru, Zangon Kataf and Birnin Gwari.

According to the chairman of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM), Dr Saratu Binta Dikko, the election will now hold on the September 25, 2021 in the affected local government areas.

Details Later…