The Emir of Gaya in Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, has died at the age of 93 after a protracted illness.

Sources said the monarch has been indisposed since his appointment as the new Emir of Gaya following the creation of additional Emirates in Kano State by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The late Abdulkadir remained out of sight for the last few months, as he always sent a representative to hold brief for him at every function where the presence of Emirs were needed.

Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, who hails from Kano State, confirmed the death of the first-class traditional ruler on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

