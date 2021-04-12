ADVERTISEMENT

By Angela Nkwo-Akpolu |

Kidnapped Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Izu Marcell Onyeocha, has regained his on Monday morning.

Onyeocha was kidnapped on Sunday, April 11, 2021 along the Ihube – Okigwe highway by gunmen.

Imo State Police Command spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the priest’s release to LEADERSHIP.

LEADERSHIP reports that Fr. Onyeocha, a Philosophy lecturer at the Imo State University, Owerri, was kidnapped after his vehicle broke down on the busy expressway Sunday night.

Orlando had told journalists that one Bissong Isa Atugu who was in the same Nissan Exterra SUV, said Fulani herdsmen allegedly took the priest away after inflicting him with machete cuts.