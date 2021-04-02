ADVERTISEMENT

By Bode Gbadebo |

A midnight fire has consumed parts of the Funtua Central Market in Katsina State.

Funtua is the biggest commercial centre of the state and the headquarters of Katsina South senatorial district also known as Karaduwa Zone.

Eyewitnesses told LEADERSHIP on phone that the fire outbreak started from the section of fairly-used cloths (Okrika/Gwanjo) sellers and spread to other parts of the town’s biggest market located on Katsina Road at the heart of Funtua.

The cause of the fire was yet to be determined even as efforts were ongoing to put out the fire as at the time of filling this report around 3am Friday morning.

This is coming about 10 days after a similar incident happened at the Katsina Central Market in the state capital where goods worth billions of naira were destroyed.

Details later…