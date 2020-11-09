By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja |

A national commissioner of the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ahmed Mu’azu, has been named the acting chairman of the Commission pending the confirmation of Prof Mahmood Yakubu by the National Assembly.

The development followed the expiration of the first tenure of Prof Yakubu who was recently nominated by President Muhammad Buhari to the Senate for confirmation for a second term of office.

Yakubu who was appointed as Chairman of the Commission on 9 November, 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari has been reappointed for a second term and is awaiting Senate confirmation.

Prof. Yakubu in his remarks, at the handover ceremony held at INEC headquarters, Abuja on Monday, said the Commission is a constitutional body whose members are appointed for five years which may be renewed for a second and final term.

He explained that “this means that my tenure and that of the first set of five Commissioners ends today.”

He recalled that the current Commission was inaugurated in three batches and the chairman and five Commissioners were sworn-in on 9th November 2015, followed by another six Commissioners on 7 December, 2016 and one more Commissioner on 21 July, 2018.

The outgoing chairman said pending the conclusion of the statutory process “the remaining national commissioners have resolved that AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (rtd) will oversee the affairs of the Commission.”

He stated that the “renewal of my tenure as chairman of the Commission has been announced, subject to confirmation by the Senate.”

Consequently, he said it will be inappropriate for him to remain in office beyond today, 9 November, 2020 without confirmation by the Senate and swearing to another oath of office as provided by law.

“Our work as election managers requires us to enforce the law, regulations and guidelines. In doing so, we must demonstrate strict respect for, and compliance with, the Constitution of Nigeria and subsidiary laws.

“Pending the conclusion of the statutory process, the remaining National Commissioners have resolved that AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (rtd) will oversee the affairs of the Commission.

“It is therefore my pleasure to hand over to him in the interim. We have worked as a team for the last four years. Therefore, there is nothing new to anyone of them,” he said.

He also lauded the Commission members, the resident electoral commissioners, the secretary to the Commission, the director-general of the Electoral Institute, directors, members of the technical team, heads of the various security agencies deployed to INEC and all staff of the Commission nationwide and expressed appreciation for their support.

Responding, retired AVM Mu’azu, said he has accepted the responsibility reposed on him.

He said that all the national commissioners at one point or another have acted in the absence of the chairman Prof. Yakubu.

“I want to assure you that I will handle the affairs of the commission with due diligence,” Mu’azu added.

Air Vice Marshal Mua’zu (rtd) was born on 6 September, 1957 in Gombe State. He had his early education in Gombe, Kaduna and Maiduguri between 1964 -1975.

He joined the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) as a Potential Pilot in June 1976 and was commissioned Pilot Officer into Air Traffic Control (ATC) Specialty in 1979. He rose steadily and progressively to the professional rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM) in 2007.