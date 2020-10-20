BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday passed for Second Reading, the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) after an extensive debate at plenary which lasted hours.

The proposed legislation is a Bill for an Act to provide legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the development of the host communities and for related matters, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, Senate President Ahmad Lawan referred the Bill to the Senate Joint Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), Petroleum ( Downstream) and Gas for further legislative inputs and report back in four weeks.

Details later…