The son-in-law of the immediate past governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, has been abducted.

Nwosu was abducted from St. Peters Anglican Church Nkwerre, Imo State by yet-to-be identified armed men.

Eyewitnesses said they forced him into a car trunk and drove away.

Details Later….

