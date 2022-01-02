The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, is dead. He was 93.

The paramount ruler passed away on Sunday morning, January 2, 2022 at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo state.

Born on August 26, 1928, Oba Adetunji who was a successful businessman during his life time, was the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan Land following his coronation on March 4, 2016.

Oba Adetunji’s death on a Sunday is coming exactly three weeks after another first-class traditional ruler in the same Oyo State, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi Ajagungbade III, died on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

The Ibadan monarch had a peaceful reign.

