BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Ondo State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Akure has dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) against the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the PDP and its candidate, Jegede (SAN) had challenged the October 10, 2020 governorship election outcome, in which Governor Akeredolu was duly returned as winner.

The Tribunal judgment, which was earlier scheduled for Wednesday, April 21, was rescheduled last night to Tuesday, April 20 and was delivered via Zoom.

The two-hour judgment, however, struck out Jegede’s petition for lack of jurisdictional merit.

According to the Tribunal, “Issue raised therein in this petition are settled issue of internal affairs and management of a political party which this Tribunal has no Jurisdiction.

Details later…