Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has staged a walkout from the chamber following controversy over the amendment of the Electoral Act, 2010.

Immediately after the walkout was staged, members of the APC went ahead to pass the Electoral Bill including the controversial clause 52 in the Bill.

The House also went ahead to lay the report of the conference committee on the PIB which is about being passed.

The PDP lawmakers are currently briefing journalists on their disappointment in the presiding officers of the House,

Details Later….