A mobile police officer has been shot dead following an attack on Effium Police Station in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State by suspected hoodlums.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Loveth Odah, in an interview with LEADERSHIP, said that the hoodlums attacked the police station with guns and patrol bombs by 12.00am midnight.

She explained that two vehicles caught fire as a result of the petrol bomb attack on the station by the hoodlums before they were repelled.

According to Mrs Odah, “At about 23:50hours, on Sunday, a-yet-to-be identified gunmen came into Ohaukwu Divisional Headquarters to attack the division and the men on duty. But they were quickly repelled.

“In the process, one police officer, a Sergeant paid the supreme price. They threw petrol bombs into the station and an operational and exhibit vehicles packed inside the police station, were burnt. That was what happened yesterday (Sunday).”

Reacting to the incident, the chairman of Ohaukwu local government area, Mr Clement Oda, described the incident as unfortunate, noting that one of the offices at the station was badly damaged during the attack.

He also added that the rumour making the rounds that about 35 people were killed in the incident, should be disregarded.

According to Odah, “I got news of the attack last night and I called the DPO, who confirmed the incident. I was told the hoodlums used locally made dynamites to attack the place and from the report of the police, a police officer died during the attack.

“But they were repelled. The policemen there, the MOPOL attached to my local government, the Area Command and the Ebubeagu jointly combined efforts and repelled the attackers. But unfortunately one policeman lost his life.

“I think the DCO’s office was damaged. That is the most affected part of the station in the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This won’t repeat itself and of course you would agree with me that this is the first time something like this is happening in my local government area. Prior to #EndSARS in October 2020 till date, we have not recorded this kind of incident.

“One of the vehicles parked within the premises were burnt. The rumour that 35 people were killed in the attack remains a rumour and should be discarded. It was one policeman that was killed and the police also corroborated that.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that security agencies and community leaders in the area were interfacing to ensure that the fleeing hoodlums were arrested.

A community source, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said the hoodlums arrived the police station at about some minutes to 11pm on Sunday, and threw locally made dynamites into the station.