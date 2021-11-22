Rivers State on Monday morning recorded another fire incident, following an explosion at the newly commissioned Bonny/Bille jetty located in the Old Port Harcourt Town.

LEADERSHIP observed that the fire, believed to have been caused by illegally refined petroleum products, was third in Port Harcourt, the state capital in less than 48 hours.

Recall that the first fire incident occurred along Isiokpo Street in D-Line area of Port Harcourt on Saturday night while the second incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Rumuagholu community within Port Harcourt metropolis.

The Bonny/Bille jetty was recently reconstructed and commissioned for public use by the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike-led administration.

Although casualty figures were yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report but eyewitnesses told our correspondent that several passenger boats were already razed by fire before the arrival of fire fighters.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP earlier on Sunday, the State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr. Peter Medee, had said the state government will investigate the causes of the fire incidents.