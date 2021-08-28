Embattled national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on Saturday, asked the deputy national chairman (South), Elder Yemi Akinwomi, to preside over the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party in his stead.

In a terse letter to Akinwomi, Secondus said, “I hereby request you to preside over the National Executive Committee meeting of the Party, taking place today, 28th August, 2021@ 12 noon, in my absence.

“Thank you.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the NEC meeting attended by the party chieftains is currently underway in Abuja.