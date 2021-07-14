Barring last-minute change of plan, the Senate will tomorrow Thursday, pass the Electoral Act (Amendment) 2021 into law.

The Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South), which worked on the Bill has submitted its report to the Senate at plenary on Wednesday.

The report is expected to be listed for consideration and eventual approval by the Senate on the next legislative day.

This is even as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules and Business, Senator Sadiq Umar (APC, Kwara North), confirmed that the report will be scheduled on the Senate’s order paper for consideration on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has berated people and groups, who engaged in blackmailing the National Assembly for accusing the leadership of the Assembly of tampering with the provisions of the Electoral Bill.

“On the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, there are various accusations, insinuations that the leadership of the Senate, some time, the leadership of the National Assembly had tampered with the report of the committee on INEC of both chambers.

“Some of those accusing the leadership of the National Assembly were misinformed innocent, some are simply mischievous and rabble rousers.

“This is the first time the report is laid here and this is the report of the committee.

“This is the decision of the committee on INEC and, therefore, whatever would be discussed or considered about the Bill will be on the basis of what has been presented to the committee here.

“If anybody feels strongly about any thing, he or she, should meet the senators to canvass for their positions rather than blackmailing our leadership.

“This is because my telephone lines and that of the Speaker were published and on one day, I received over 900 text messages saying that we have manipulated the report whereas we did not.

“We will do what is right. We have our procedures and lobbying is part of democracy,” Lawan said.