Sporadic gunshots have been reported in Esut Agbani, Nkanu West local government area of Enugu State on Monday.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that some unknown gunmen were sighted enforcing a sit-at-home order, which Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) insisted it had called off since last year.

Sources close to the area said the heavy gunshots which started at about 9:00am on Monday continued have continued unabated.

There were also reports of disruptions of vehicular movement at Topland, Amechi Road, NOWAS, IMT and Shoprite area, as well as Enugu South LGA due to sporadic gunshots.

Gunshots were also heard around Ogbete, Naira Triangle and Thinkers Corner.

As of the time of this report, men of the Nigerian Army were seen confronting the hoodlums.

