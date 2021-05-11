BY BODE GBADEBO

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar III, has approved the declaration of Thursday, May 13, 2021 as Eid-el-Fitr Day.

By implication, Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 as Thursday becomes the first day of the month of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar 1442AH.

RELATED: Eid-el-Fitr: Federal Govt Declares Wednesday, Thursday Public Holidays

This is contained in a statement signed by Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Junaidu, on Tuesday.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moonsighting Committee did not receive any report from the moon sighting committees across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1442AH.

”Therefore, Wednesday 12th May 2021 is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1442AH,” the terse statement said.

He added that the Sultan felicitated with the Nigerian Muslim ummah on the occasion and wished Allah’s guidance and blessings including a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration.