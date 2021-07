The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the victory of Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election in Ondo State.

In the majority judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, four of the seven-member panel, dismissed the appeal by Eyitayo Jegede and his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on the grounds that it was incompetent.

