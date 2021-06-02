Troops of the Nigerian military are currently battling suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP ) terrorists, who stormed Damboa, Borno State, to attack a military formation.

A reliable security source who disclosed the attack to LEADERSHIP on the condition of anonymity, said the ISWAP terrorists stormed the town at about 10:30am on Wednesday with dozens of gun trucks, shooting sporadically.

The incident, the source said, threw the entire town into confusion as residents and displaced persons fled to different directions for safety.

The source added that fighter jets have been deployed to assist the ground troops along with local volunteers.

The source said: “I can confirm to you that the ISWAP terrorists are currently in gun battle with the Nigerian troops in Damboa town. Air power has been activated to support the troops. Everything is under control.”

Another security source said: “Damboa is currently under attack by ISWAP terrorist group, the military are enroute to engage them .Two fighter jets have been deployed to Damboa as the combined security forces take on terrorists in the town.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Damboa, which is Borno South senatorial district, is about 100 kilometres away from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital city.