The gunmen terrorising major parts of Nigeria’s South-East have released a video where they outlined their objectives including threatening the 2023 elections in the region.

In the two-minute-fifty-five-second-long video recorded in a forest, one person among the gunmen said their grouse was the detention of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He also claimed they have no sponsor, while insisting “anybody that attempts any election matter will die.”

The video was released on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

“We the unknown gunmen in Biafraland have come to make our position known to the public. We are here to protect our fatherland by all means. We don’t have any sponsor. And we are not planning to have,” a gunman said.

“We are not under the command of Simon Ekpa, DOS or Uwazuruike. Any government giving any of these people money is wasting their time. Only the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu can calm us down. Monday sit-at-home is sacrosanct. Nothing can stop it apart from the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“There shall be no election, and anybody that attempts any election matter will die.”

Separatist violence is on the rise in the South-East region, same as mindless killings of innocent residents and security men.