Nigeria’s transportation industry is challenged with a huge infrastructure deficit that could mar its rating among similar industries in the West and Central Africa. YUSUF BABALOLA writes that the surest means to bridge the gap is through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Aside from the $45 billion reserved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and a pension fund of about N11trillion, Nigeria would still require an additional $3trillion to bridge its transport infrastructure gap by 2024.

Unfortunately, current realities across the world such as the ravaging coronavirus that disrupted trade and the recent #EndSARS protest that crippled business activities and later degenerated into destruction of the government properties especially the transport infrastructure, have further widened the infrastructure gap.

However, bridging the gap in Nigeria cannot be left to the federal and state government alone but required a joint effort by the private sector.

According to the African Development Bank (AFDB), private sector finance is needed to bridge the huge infrastructure gap and create opportunities to exhaust numerous options for sound, innovative and economically viable growth for Nigeria as well as the Africa continent at large.

In view of this, transport experts, policy makers, opinion leaders, academics, parastatal heads and lawmakers last week, converged in Abuja for the 2nd National Transport Summit, organised by the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA), tagged “Building Sustainable Transport Infrastructure in Nigeria: Opportunities, Innovation and Technology,” where strategies on how to bridge Nigeria’s transport infrastructure gap were discussed and solution proffered.

Transport experts argued that infrastructure development remained a major issue for Nigeria as it often led to a cut down in its total Gross Domestic Product (GDP), by 2 percent and reduced productivity by 40 percent.

The experts however posited that private sector funding is critical to bridging the gap and particularly creating jobs for the jobless population, even as they stressed on the need for the government to guarantee an enabling business environment that could attract viable investments and greater private sector participation.

Setting the tone for discussion on how to bridge the infrastructure gap, a former head of state of Nigeria, General Yakubu Gowon, advocated for a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement between the government and private sector to bridge the identified deficit in the nation’s transportation sector

Gowo, who is the chairman of the summit, said the development of Nigeria’s transport Infrastructure shouldn’t be left in the hands of the private or public sector alone.

According to him, critical stakeholders in the transport sector, policy makers and technical experts must continue to think deeply on how to evolve and create innovative strategies to advance the transport system in the country.

Gowon, who decried Nigeria’s transport deficit, bemoaned the destruction of transport infrastructure facilities in Lagos and other parts of the country by hoodlums, who hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protest.

He said: “We all have to be involved in finding ways to improve the transportation sector in our country, and not to destroy what we have as recently happened in Lagos during the #EndSARS crisis when over 150 Lagos buses were destroyed. I think the citizens; the public have really cautioned themselves not to repeat this sort of thing.”

“I have always said that the task of advancing the transport system cannot be left to the government alone. It requires partnership between the public and private sector, civil society and the general public. Public participation, confidence and support are paramount in this campaign of building a virile transport system in our country.”

“We must embark on an intensive campaign to make more public and private sectors accountable and performance-oriented, with a view to provide the citizens with a proficient transport system. We must inculcate the code of ethical conduct, transparency and accountability into the entire transportation system for national development.”

“I therefore implore all the critical stakeholders in the transport sector, policy makers and technical experts at this summit to think deeply on how we can evolve and create innovative strategies to advance the transport system in the country,” he charged.

The former Nigeria’s military ruler however, charged transport experts at the summit to unveil additional strategies for the nation’s transport system.

“Therefore, we all have to be involved in finding ways to improve the transportation sector in our country. The nation must embark on a realistic and honest assessment of our national transport system in Nigeria and reposition the transport sector. Unfortunately, the nation has come under the burden of the economic challenge of COVID-19 pandemic and the dwindling oil fortunes, which marred the critical impact Nigeria ought to have made in order to revitalise the country’s transportation system,” he lamented.

On his part, the executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, decried the huge infrastructure deficit in the country especially in the transport sector.

He said Nigeria needed to invest at least N100 billion annually over the next 30 years to tackle infrastructure deficit, noting that infrastructural issues are insurmountable, but should be seen as opportunities that investors could leverage to create wealth and jobs in the national economy.

He said: “We have a lot of challenges but they are not insurmountable, because when I look at the deficit in infrastructure as it is said, we need N3 trillion to make up for our deficit, meaning that we need to spend about N100 billion every year till the next 30 years. We should not be downcast by the challenges, but be rejuvenated by the opportunities presented by the deficit”.

“Nigeria is already a hub, but leadership is extremely important to having fair competition. We have already started winning the war because we are now getting cargoes from our competitors. Of course, we have the problem of interconnectivity, which is being solved now; at least, the chaos in Apapa has reduced drastically”.

“We believe that by the time the infrastructure problems around Apapa are mitigated, we will see a resemblance of order but we are already having short, medium- and long-term solutions. Though, there are challenges but we are sure that they will be dealt with.”

Speaking at the summit, President of CIoTA, Dr Bashir Jamoh said the crux of the discussion was centered on improving the nation’s transport infrastructure through PPP.

“The brain of the summit is how we can improve our infrastructure. Not necessarily relying on the government but the PPP arrangement. You can look at Lekki expressway to Epe. Now, we have a number of toll gates for the investors to recoup their investment”.

“We can now venture into other means of creating extra bridges, maybe across Tin Can port or Apapa to the other side where we can be able to park containers and then move easily in terms of planning, which is what we are thinking is the best way to fast-track infrastructure development.

Jamoh, who is also the director general of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) stated that though the institute is an advocacy group, it will continue to proffer solutions to the myriads of transport sector challenges in the country.

“I want you to understand that ours is advocacy, we just have to continue to advocate to the government on what to do. Part of that advocacy is part of what the executive secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Barr Hassan Bello said about the multimodal transport system of evacuating cargoes from the port”.

“The Apapa port rail line to Ibadan is working, which is the solution and for instance, maybe one coach would carry about 100 containers at the same time, that means you are taking 100 trucks at the same time out of the road. Assuming you did an average of five trips in a day, that will make 500 trucks, so the issue of taking 500 trucks off the road is becoming a solution to the problem. This, plus other things will now reduce the level of concentration in terms of road transportation.”