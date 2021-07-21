A representative of the British Council, Mr Felix Maduka, has commended the management and pupils of CrestForth International School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for its high standard of education and living up to the expectations of the British Council.

Maduka, who made the statement during an official visit to the school to appraise the level of compliance in the implementation of the Cambridge Primary Curriculum and to evaluate the use of learning and teaching resources and materials, noted that the school was up to date with the required learning facilities and encouraged the management not to relent but strive for more achievements.

“I thoroughly inspected the CrestForth International School’s facilities which includes the Science, the ICT, the Home Economics, and the Language Laboratories. Other facilities I inspected were the Confidential Material Room, the Music Room, the Creative and Cultural Arts Room, the Library, the Multi-purpose Hall, the Health Bay and the Mini Sports Arena.

“So far, I am impressed by the level of compliance. The School is truly a Cambridge School. I was also impressed to see the procedure on the Child Protection; Health and Safety Policies in accordance with the recommendations of the Cambridge Assessment and International Education (CAIE). I commend them for upholding the virtues and principles of Cambridge Assessment International Education,” he said.

In her remarks, the head of school, CrestForth International School, Dr Laxmi Raymond Jabe, thanked the representative of the British Council, Maduka, for the visit and assured of their continuous commitment to the Cambridge Curriculum, adding that the school has a mission to ensure her pupils apply relevant learning techniques and it was ready to deploy necessary tools to its attainment.

“It was a milestone achievement and honour for us at CrestForth International School to witness the official visit by the British Council representative who came on inspection to access our level of compliance with the British Educational Curriculum. We are extremely motivated that he was impressed with our standard of education.

“As a Cambridge Assessment International Education accredited School, we owe it as an obligation to ensure strict compliance with the standards and policy of the British Council which will guarantee quality education for every CrestForth pupil. Also, as an approved International Early Year Curriculum (IEYC), and the International Primary Curriculum (IPC) play crucial roles in sharpening and shaping our pupils for academic excellence. In our quest to help our pupils have a better knowledge of the world around us.

“Activities in CrestForth International School are not only for academics, but also for developing the skills of our pupils in public speaking, photography, music, dance, etiquette, karate, soccer and self-defense.

“We are assuring all parents that there would be no compromised competence in out continuous maintenance of professionalism according to global needs and international standards. We shall continue to build synergy with parents to ensuring continuity in learning at home; expecting detailed feedback in our pursuit for excellence in academics and proper moral upbringing. We can reached via http://www.crestforth.school,” Jabe stated.