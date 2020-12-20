ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

A Biotechnology Expert has said that Mahyco Bollgard 2 cotton hybrid seeds(Bt. cotton) approved for commercial use in 2018 by the National Varietal Release Committee(NVRC) under the Federal Government has brought life back to cotton production.

Dr. Rose Gidado, Deputy Director, NABDA during the Kem Shelleng Mega Farmers Field Day of the Bollgard 2, a cotton hybrid deployed by Mahyco Nigeria Private and National Performance Trials conducted by the Institute for Agricultural research(IAR), Zaria supported by the National Biotech Development Agency; the National Agricultural Seed Council(NASC); National Quarantine Agricultural Service(NAQS) and approved for commercial use by the National Varietal Release Committee(NVRC) at the national Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology, (NACGRAB), Ibadan.

She said since the introduction of the Bollgard2 cotton to farmers life has been brought back to cotton production.

She also noted that contrary to issues raised by anti groups on the conferment of resistance to insects by the Bt. gene, Bt. cotton is safe for use and free of carcinogens because of stringent regulation that ensures safety.

She explained that NABDA and the Institute for Agricultural Research, Samaru, Kaduna State with development partners worked on the hybrid cotton to help revamp cotton production and resuscitate moribund textile industry which collapsed as a result of low quality raw materials.

The hybrid is resistant to the pink bollworm complex which ravages and ripping farmers off bountiful harvest and stopping cotton from having high yield.

Strategies are in place to build the capacity of indigenous seed producers by 2023 to benefit from the productions of the hybrid seeds Gidado said.

She added “that by 2023 we don’t have to import the seeds from Indian”.

Ravin Kumar, country director Mahyco grows, the Indian company behind the production of the hybrid cotton seeds said Bt. cotton is the first cotton hybrid approved for use by the Federal government of Nigeria.

Hajia Lami Amodu Fintiri reiterated government determination to support women and youth in the area of agriculture to complement their male counterparts and bring fortune to the state.

“Women should start farming the Bt cotton”.

Hajiya Lami, represented at the event urged availability of more seeds for more farmers participation.

Urbanus Shintali, told his colleagues to embrace cultivation of the new seeds arguing the yields are apart in contrast with the local seeds.

“Farming Bt cotton has favoured us unlike the traditional cotton”. He added.

The farmers urged for government intervention to support cotton farming in the state.