Africa is on the spotlight once again with the resurgence of military takeovers of democratic governments sweeping across the continent with the concomitant negative implications for the beleaguered continent and its hapless citizens.

From 2019, it is either one successful coup or coup attempt across the continent as the soldiers seem to have abandoned their professional call to usurp power. Regional organisations such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) appear to be bewildered and lacking coordinated measures to forestall the scourge of coups.

The latest in the gale of coups was Burkina Faso, the land of the famed Thomas Sankara. Last Monday, January 24, 2022, 41-year-old Paul- Henry Damiba rallied his troops to topple the democratic government of Marc Christian Kabore and took charge of the country.

There was a deluge of reasons offered by the soldiers who removed Kabore ranging from his alleged incompetence in handling the menace of armed groups killing the citizens of Burkina Faso, to poor economic atmosphere leading to massive suffering.

ECOWAS has suspended Burkina Faso from its institutions but the coup leaders are not bordered about that.

Despite the spirited condemnation and sanctions by international community, the soldiers have refused to budge and in some cases initiated a transition programme that is headed nowhere.

This ugly trend became very pronounced last year 2021across Africa. On September 5, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya led a group of soldiers to overthrow the democratic government of President Alpha Conde in Guinea. The deposed Conde may have provided the leeway for the junta when he manipulated his country’s constitution to force himself on his people for tenure elongation after he had served out his constitutionally required two terms of office. However, democracy pundits believe that on no situation should the military take power because of the massive disruptions in the development process that it engenders.

Doumbouya had accused the 83-year-old Conde of high-handedness and incompetence in the face of glaring economic hardship facing ordinary citizens. ECOWAS and other regional organisations have since imposed suspension on Guinea but the coup leaders have remained unperturbed.

In Sudan following the uneasy power sharing arrangement between a civilian government and the military, army General Abdel Fattah al-Burnhan, on 25 October 2021, removed the civilian government, citing political infighting.

The coup leaders dissolved civilian rule, arrested political leaders including the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and declared a state of emergency. Waves of protests have since hit the country with pro-democracy groups, despite massive crackdown by soldiers, vehemently demanding a democratic transition process that is devoid of the trappings of the army.

Recall that this is the second coup in Sudan after the military shoved aside the government of long-serving dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019 following huge protests.

However, the coup leaders buckled under intense pressure and reinstated Mr. Hamdok in order to appease pro -democracy groups who have refused to allow the army to have its way. Hamdok has since resigned leaving the situation tense.

In May 2021, Colonel Assimi Goita carried out a second coup in nine months in Mali. He overthrew the transition President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane accusing them of sidelining the army in a cabinet appointment.

Incidentally Goita had in August 2020, removed the democratically elected government of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita after mass protests against Keita’s government. Despite condemnation by the international community, Goita has remained unyielding. He has elicited severe sanctions on his country by the ECOWAS which banned flights and taken other stringent measures to force him to stick to the initial election timetable scheduled for February, which he has jettisoned and demanding for five more years in power.

In Chad, long-serving despot, President Idris Deby, was killed on Tuesday April 20 2021, in a battle with a rebel group -the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT). But instead of his death to usher in a new democratic dispensation, soldiers loyal to the Deby dynasty quickly imposed his 37-year-old son, Mahamat, as successor in blatant violation of the country’s constitution.

Chad’s constitution stipulates that the head of the country’s parliament should assume power in the event of the death of the President within a time frame in which elections are to hold.

Although Chadian military leaders have initiated an 18- month transition period to conduct elections, the transitional process is headed to a certain outcome- which is to entrench Idris Deby dynasty that started in 1990, now represented by his son.

Apart from the aforementioned countries, there was an attempted coup d’état in Ethiopia in 2019. Also between 2020 and 2021 Central African Republic had its fair share of coup attempts and there seem to be no end in sight to this bugbear.

Experts feared that the succession of coups can only lead to destabilization of the continent and worsening the already bad situation because the military do not always have what it takes to direct things towards positive change.

The implication is that military coups and coup attempts are becoming a regular occurrence in Africa in the decades since independence and this poses a great danger to democratic development.

International constitutional law expert, Livingstone Wechie told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the root causes of Coups in Africa in recent years are largely hinged on greed and “power absolutism.”

He said the implication is that a programme aimed at sustaining instability in Africa has been mapped out because of the besetting impacts coups have on the state.

He added that coups lead to “the reversal of government programmes that are already in place, beacsue a new system that totally negates development is put in place by decrees. It turns the state several years backwards and the ripple effect is that when more states are subjected to this type of situation it eventually spirals across Africa which end we never get to see.

“Unfortunately, none of the reasons for the coups are based on a genuine concern for good governance and democracy. The bait of corruption and malgovernance remains a smokescreen used to mislead the people so the coup leaders can continue to perpetrate themselves in power for ulterior motives.

“The absence of genuine patriotism is a clear indication of high appetite for unbridled power,” he said.

Also speaking on the issue, public affairs analyst, Austin Onuoha, said the coups have become constant because democracy has failed to deliver its dividends to the people of Africa and so coup leaders are trying other models of government.

He said “If democracy has delivered may be we won’t be where we are today. I think is a vote of no confidence on democracy. There is nothing wrong with democracy but the way we have practiced it. Democracy addresses three challenges; one is leadership challenge, which deals with who we recruit as leaders and how we remove them if they failed.

“The second challenge that democracy addresses is the issue of development, clearly mapping out what our development priorities are because in every nation there are so many things to be done. And the final challenge that democracy should address is governance. So, if democracy cannot address the challenge of leadership, development and governance, then there is likely to be coup.”