Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, has disclosed that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari approved 878 contracts in the past six years.

He disclosed this on Monday during the mid-term ministerial performance retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, most of the contracts were targeted at the country’s infrastructure to boost economic growth and development.

In terms of the performance of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the SGF acknowledged that the last two years have been most productive.

He said, “during this 2nd Term of Mr. President from May 29, 2019, to August 31, 2021, the Federal Executive Council held 52 meetings and granted 579 Approvals comprising of 381 Contracts, 110 Policies and 88 Briefs/Notes.

“Overall, the total number of Contracts, Policies and Briefs/Notes approved by the Federal Executive Council between November 2015 and August 2021 stand at 1,403 comprising of 878 Contracts, 319 Policies and 206 Briefs/Notes.

“From the above, the 878 Contracts approved by FEC have mostly targeted the provision of infrastructure, geared towards enabling faster economic growth and development.

“In the same vein, the analysis also shows that the Government remained focused on its cardinal responsibility of responsively addressing the myriads of needs and challenges of its citizens through the 319 approved Policies initiated during the period.

“The details of this data are contained in the newly developed Compendium of FEC Approvals from November 2015 – August 2021,” Mustapha added.