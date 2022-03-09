President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr Giadom Ferdinand Dumbari as the Project Coordinator (PC) for Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project under the Federal Ministry of Environment.

The director press Federal Ministry of Environment, Saghir El Mohammed said the appointment is for a four year term and is with immediate effect.

Dr Dumbari holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Environmental Geology and Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology, both from the University of Port Harcourt, and Master of Philosophy Degree in Environmental Management from Rivers State University.

He said Dr Giadom has over 20 years experience in the conduct of impact assessment and baseline studies of Brownfields and Greenfields, with tested expertise in the development of Conceptual Sites Models of various environments.

He has experience in the evaluation of natural attenuation processes and effective remediation technologies for different scenarios involving contaminants such as petroleum hydrocarbons, heavy metals and other chemicals of concern.

Dumbari is also an expert in Remediation Project Management and was a Consultant with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on the implementation of the UNEP Report on the Environmental assessment of Ogoniland.

He is a member of Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society, Nigerian Association for Engineering Geology and a Chartered Environmental Geologist.

