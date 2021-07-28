President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of an Orthopaedic Hospital in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The new establishment Act, which amended the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board Act Cap. O10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to provide for the establishment of the Orthopaedic Hospital Jos, was sponsored by the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase.

The new hospital will be under the control of the Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board and affiliated to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) to provide specialised orthopaedic treatment and medical services.

The “Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board Act, Cap, O10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 in this Act referred to as “the Principal Act” is amended as set out in this Act.

“The Second Schedule to the Principal Act is amended by inserting after paragraph 3 a new paragraph 4 – “The Orthopedic Hospital, Jos, Plateau”.

“The Third Schedule to the Principal Act is amended by inserting after paragraph 3 a new paragraph 4,” he said.

The Bill was signed into law on Thursday, July 15, 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari.