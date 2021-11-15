President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Founder/Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, over passing of his younger brother and Vice President of the Dangote Group, Sani Dangote on Sunday.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Monday joins the family in mourning the industrious son, who over the years played a key role in the success of the family business, dedicating his time to ensure fairness and optimum result in all endeavours.

Reputed for his gentleness, loyalty and generosity, the President urge approximation of his wonderful deeds on earth, praying that the Almighty God will grant him eternal rest.