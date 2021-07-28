President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in felicitating with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over his Supreme Court victory, which affirms his re-election in the October 10, 2020 Ondo governorship poll.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, urged the governor, and all elected leaders of the governing party, to always place the people first in their consideration of development programmes and projects, affirming that the popularity of the APC would continue to depend on their performance and acceptance by the electorate.

President Buhari extolled the Ondo State governor for assiduously working for the development of the state, with reforms that continue to attract the goodwill of investors, and insistence that education, health and security take priority.

The President noted that the Wednesday’s Supreme Court judgement, preceded by that of the Court of Appeal, further bolsters the strength and reach of the APC, and its bright chances of consolidation in coming elections.

President Buhari called on the opposition to sheathe the sword, work for the development of Ondo State even as he wished the state government and people a prosperous future.