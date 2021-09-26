President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Raheem Adedoyin, Chairman of the Editorial Board of Herald newspapers, on his election to the Executive Board of International Press Institute (IPI) in Vienna.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu joins the Nigerian media, reputed globally for its vibrancy and dynamism, in celebrating with Adedoyin, who is the Secretary of the IPI in Nigeria.

President Buhari believes the renowned journalist and administrator will bring his wealth of experience to the operations of the IPI, which focuses on press freedom and welfare of journalists across the world.

The President also congratulated the other elected members of the Board from various countries, while wishing the 70-year old institution and its members the best.