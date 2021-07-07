President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, decorated the Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Farouk Yahaya, with a new rank of Lieutenant-General, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Assisted by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), President Buhari performed the brief ceremony just before the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Present at the event were some members of the Federal Executive Council, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno; Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd); chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Ali Ndume; and wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Hajiya Salamatu Yahaya, among others.