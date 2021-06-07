President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of an additional one-year tenure for the director-general of the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), Dr. Folarin Gbadebo-Smith.

The information was contained in a statement issued by the information director in the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Hassan Dodo.

He said the extension took effect from 31st May, 2021.”

The statement said Gbadebo-Smith’s tenure extension was in accordance with the extant provisions of the latest edition (2019) of the conditions of service for Federal Research and Development Agencies, Institutes and Colleges for the completion of one single term of five years.

The minister of state, budget and national planning, Prince Clem Agba, wished the DG a successful tenure.