President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family members, friends and business associates in celebrating with consummate businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, on his 74th birthday, praying that the Almighty God will grant him longer life, good health and strength to continue in good works.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, congratulated Alhaji Indimi, who is the founder and chairman, Oriental Energy Resources, for his wisdom in stimulating economic activities within and outside the country, attracting Foreign Direct Investments in key sectors, and expanding the coast for entrepreneurship and employment.

The President affirmed that the foresight and broad investments of the serial entrepreneur, who started out early as a trader, continues to inspire the growth of infrastructure in many parts of the country, as he supports communities with schools, clinics, roads and educational institutions.

As the renowned philanthropist turns 74, President Buhari acknowledges the contributions of Muhammadu Indimi Foundation (MIF) to development in the North-East, with many interventions to the Internally Displaced Person’s (IDP) camps, and extension of kindheartedness to the poor and underprivileged, particularly providing sponsorship for health care and education.

The President believes Alhaji Indimi remains an inspiration, and a worthy citizen of the country.

President Buhari’s daughter, Zarah, is married to Indimi’s son.