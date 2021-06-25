President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on his 59th birthday, recognising the vision, maturity and courage he has brought to Nigeria’s leadership.

Buhari in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, felicitated with Gbajiabimila and his family on the auspicious moment, joining the National Assembly, particularly members of the green chamber, in celebrating with the lawmaker, whose selflessness, forthrightness and patriotism continue to broaden the scope of policies, taking into full consideration the voice of Nigerians.

As the visionary leader turns 59, the president prayed for his good health and strength, and the grace of God for more wisdom to keep serving the country.

Also, yesterday, the president approved the constitution of the board of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for a period of three years, reappointing Senator Lawal Shuaibu, Zamfara State, as chairman.

Shehu named other members of the board as Modestus Umenzekwe, Anambra State; Mumini I. Hanafi, Kwara State; Adamu Maina Dadi, Yobe State; Eng. Adamu Ismaila, Adamawa State; Barr. Zubairu S.N, Nasarawa State; Chinyere Anokwuru, Abia State; Yinka Ogunsulire, Ondo State: Veronica N. Shinnaan, Plateau State; Aleruchi Cookey-Gam, Rivers State and Olajumoke O. Akinwunmi, Ogun State.

