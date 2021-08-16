President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday greetings to former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, wishing him a “long and healthy life” as he marks his 80th birthday.

President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, noted that as former military commanders during the war, both retiring as Generals, they have mutual interests, great hopes and expectations in a strong and united Nigeria.

President Buhari expressed hope that privileged Nigerians like ex-President Babangida and others like himself will recommit to ongoing efforts to help the nation to reach more glory, progress, and prosperity.