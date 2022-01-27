President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Kaduna State last week was a homecoming for him, a victory for the Kaduna State Government which was the host and an important eye-opener for the people of the state. It was, in other words, a development that served the interests and/or perhaps met the expectations of all the participants in the execution of the visit plan.

Since his arrival on Wednesday January 9 from Gambia’s capital, Banjul, where he attended the second inauguration of Mr Adama Barrow as the country’s President up till Saturday January 2022 when he departed for Abuja, the President was expectedly busy with projects commissioning, guided visits to important places and speech-making. Each aspect of the tour was so significant that it became a matter for discussion in various circles within and beyond Kaduna State.

The clear expression of extreme joy over the visit by President Buhari showed that he is fully proud of both Kaduna State and the State Governor, Nasir Ahmed el-Rufa’i. While Kaduna State or, more precisely, Kaduna city is his second most important place after Katsina State or Daura town, Governor el-Rufa’i is his well-acknowledged political godson from whom he continuously extracts loyalty and to whom he dispenses immense favours.

Therefore, his show of appreciation for what he described as the transformation of Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria where he commissioned the projects executed by the Kaduna State Government under its Urban Renewal Programme (URP) was a further manifestation of the attachment between him and the state and a recognition of the performances of the State Governor. By openly expressing gratitude to Governor el-Rufa’i for associating him with the achievements of the Kaduna State Government and further stating that the physical development recorded within the Kaduna city made it impossible for him to easily identify the route to his personal house, President Buhari certainly showered the best of encomiums on the current leadership in Kaduna State.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state not only impatiently looked forward to the visit in order to make the point that Governor el-Rufa’i still enjoys the highly-valued confidence of President Buhari but also used the chain of events that took place to intimidate the opposition, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which ruled the State for 16 years before it took over in 2015. The party loudly claims that it has achieved in less than eight years what the PDP, even with much greater resources, could not achieve in 16 years.

There has been consistent effort by the APC, which the last President Buhari’s visit has now re-enforced, to create the impression that Governor el-Rufai’s works have already dwarfed the achievements of the past governors. The party continues to insist that all the PDP-controlled Kaduna State Governments of the past were a failure and therefore a disappointment as far as the delivery of dividends of democracy is concerned.

But this is an argument that has been subjected to a scrutiny by a lot of concerned people of the state and Nigerians some of whom have turned themselves into the assessors and investigators of all the projects of the State Government and also interrogators of the claim of maximum performance by Governor el-Rufa’i and his backers. The last well-celebrated visit of President Buhari actually necessitated an intensified determination to counter such a claim.

Just like President Buhari and Governor el-Rufa’i, many other people are equally not unmindful of the unrivalled position of Kaduna State out of which all the other Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja were created. They therefore always apply special kind of criteria in the assessment of the needs of the people and the impact of all the projects that the State Government has executed or some other achievements that it claims to have recorded.

The narrow scope of the Urban Renewal Programme which covers only the three major cities-Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria-where the levels of infrastructure were raised is as much a matter of concern as the cost of those projects. A lot of fault has been found with the government’s almost total dedication to the beautification of the cities which has resulted in both the noticeable exclusion of the semi-urban and rural areas from its development programmes and the neglect of people’s welfare..

Available results of some assessments have already indicated a wide gap between the basic needs of the ordinary people in the state and the kind of impact that a lot of the projects have started to make. This and some other forms of the approach of el-Rufa’i and the APC to the governance of the state are continuously interpreted as a clear display of insensitivity to the genuine feelings of the people.

The particular failure of Governor el-Rufa’i to take President Buhari to all those parts of the state where insecurity is most pronounced was another and perhaps the clearest show of insensitivity. Having come at a time when such parts of the states as Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Zaria and some others in the Southern zone are under persistent attacks by various categories of killers, the president should have, on the recommendation of the governor, visited and commiserated with the affected communities.

It was perhaps, with this in mind that the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Nuhu Ahmed Bamalli, bitterly complained about the rising insecurity in his domain in particular and the state as a whole. Even with this reminder by the Emir who is also the Chairman of the Council of Emirs and Chiefs in the state, both the president and the governor looked the other way.

In any case, the complaint over the insensitivity of President Buhari to the sufferings of Nigerians has been quite persistent with most people attributing the escalation of the crippling crises to this particular tendency. A lot of the actions and even pronouncements of the president and some key functionaries of the government have continued to indicate a very disturbing poor handling of the situation.

It was during his last visit to kaduna State that President Buhari could have demonstrated whatever concern he claims to have over the incessant killings in the North-West. A genuine concern for the people would definitely have made him to prioritise a visit to the scenes of such incidents over any ceremony or at least make some sufficiently weighty statements on the situation in the zone.

As it is now, no amount of any further expression of commitment or declaration of intention to fight insecurity by the government can make millions of the victims of insurgency, banditry, abductions and other violent crimes in the North and other parts of the country to consider President Buhari as a leader who has either enough concern for them or the required capacity to take them out of the prevailing dehumanising conditions. The loss of huge public confidence in the government caused by continuous rise of insecurity and other challenges has now been effectively re-enforced by President Buhari’s refusal to utilise the opportunity provided by his last visit to kaduna State to extend sympathy to the victims of violence.