President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Fasasi family on the death of renowned singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, aged 44.

The president in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, noted that Sound Sultan’s demise is not only a loss to the Nigerian music industry, but to the country as a whole. As a celebrated rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, he lived an exemplary life, achieved several milestones in his career and contributed greatly to the development of the Nigerian music and entertainment industry through his artistic genius, creativity and talent, which has inspired many young Nigerians in the industry.

Also, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has expressed shock and sadness at the death of Sound Sultan.

In a statement issued in Lagos yesterday, the minister described Sound Sultan’s death as a great loss not just to his family and the creative industry, but to Nigeria as a whole.

He expressed his condolences to the family, friends and fans of the departed artiste.

‘’Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, children and indeed his entire family at this time. May God comfort and strengthen them. May He also grant repose to the soul of the departed,’’ Mohammed said.